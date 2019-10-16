Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Leading Off (10/16/19)

Today's your sweater day. Bust out that sweater.

By Shawn Shinneman Published in FrontBurner October 16, 2019 7:14 am

Dallas Baptist Cleared After Threat. The campus was on lockdown for more than four hours yesterday. It was a “bomb and coordinated armed” threat called into campus police.

Atatiana Jefferson Pointed Her Gun Toward Window, Nephew Says. She owned the firearm, she was with an eight-year-old (the nephew), and the officer who shot did not announce himself as police. Fort Worth Interim Chief Ed Kraus says it “makes sense that she would have a gun if she felt that she was being threatened or there was someone in the backyard.”

New Uptown Tower Could Start as Short-Term Rentals. It would become luxury condos later, says Rastegar Property. But the developer would first rent out the building for 10 years to a California-based hotel operator to put up 270 units for short-term rental. The plan still needs approval from the city.

