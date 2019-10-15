Leading Off (10/15/19)

Former Fort Worth Cop Jailed on Murder Charge. Aaron Dean, who fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson in her home, was booked yesterday evening. Bail was set at $200,000.

New Park Opens in Downtown. The 3.7-acre Pacific Plaza has 144 newly planted trees. The mayor and other dignitaries braved some drizzle to cut the ribbon yesterday. Here are some pictures to get you pumped.

Spaghetti Warehouse Is Closing. The restaurant operated in the West End for 47 years. It will close October 20.