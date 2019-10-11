Leading Off (10/11/19)

It’s 47 Degrees As I Type This. The cold front came in last night, bringing not as vicious a storm as it could have. The lows for today and tomorrow are near freezing, and we could see some frost today. The storms should pass after this morning. We’re talking a 50 degree drop between Thursday and Monday, according to WFAA.

Former Hillcrest Student Indicted on Murder, Rape Charges. Lenario Washington, 16, will be tried as an adult for a crime spree across Dallas and Louisiana. Police say he broke into the home of 23-year-old Maria Ezquerro last November and raped and strangled her. Indictments show that he’d knock on the door, flash a gun, and force his way in. There were four victims in all.

Errol Spence Suffered No Broken Bones in Ferrari Crash. The boxer flipped his car on Riverfront near Interstate 30 at 3 a.m. on Thursday. He was ejected from the vehicle. Today, he’s stabilized and apparently suffered no broken bones or fractures. His people say he had some face lacerations. Prayers up for the champ.

If Your Power Is Out, It Should Be Back This Morning. Oak Cliff and parts of southern Dallas had some issues with downed power lines overnight, causing somewhere around 14,000 to lose power. Oncor says it should flip back on later this morning.