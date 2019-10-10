Leading Off (10/10/19)

Frisco Has Three Finalists for Its Next Police Chief. They are DPD’s Stephen Max Geron and David Pughes, as well as Frisco’s David Shilson. There will be a public meet-and-greet on Monday at the Frisco Police Department. The city of Frisco plans to announce the new chief at the end of October.

Dallas Has To Return $5.2 Million to the State. Texas overpaid Dallas in sales tax revenues between 2014 and 2017, which an audit revealed. Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Reich will deduct the money from August’s sales tax revenues and said it won’t impact the city (unless there’s a recession).

Man Arrested for Assaulting and Robbing 88-year-old. Kristopher Charles Martin Brown faces charges of aggravated robbery, carjacking, and possession of a stolen firearm. The 88-year-old victim, who lives in Lake Highlands, told police she was robbed and sexually assaulted. Brown was apprehended at a gas station when he was filling her Lexus SUV, which he stole, with gas.

It’ll be 30 Degrees Colder Tomorrow. Today may still be warm, but tomorrow will see a significant drop in temps. It’ll be rainy too. Wear a jacket.