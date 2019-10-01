Leading Off (10/1/19)

Jury Continues to Deliberate. The jury in the Amber Guyger murder trial will begin its second day of deliberations, after calling it quits yesterday a little after 5. Hold onto your hats, people.

Trump Is Coming to Dallas. He’ll be here October 17 for a “Keep America Great” rally. At the American Airlines Center, he’ll talk about the Texas economy.

Kristaps Porzingis Has Dreamy Muscles. Brad Townsend at the DMN says Porzingis looks even more ripped in person than you can possibly imagine, and he’s awesome, and this season is going to be amazing. Well, not quite. But at Mavs media day, he did mention the muscles.

Shootout in Oak Cliff. Around 11 p.m. last night, at the intersection of Westmoreland and Fort Worth, people in two cars opened fire on each other. One person was killed.