Leading Off (10/07/19)

Joshua Brown, Witness In Botham Jean Murder Trial, Shot to Death. The 28-year-old was found late Friday night and died at Parkland. Brown, Jean’s former neighbor, had been shot multiple times, but not in the head or mouth (according to County Judge Clay Jenkins) as some had speculated. The timing of the death of Brown’s shooting, just two days after Amber Guyger was sentenced to 10 years for the murder, has raised a lot of questions, to say the least. Between this and the revelations of the Guyger trial, the Renee Hall and the DPD have a pretty long road ahead.

Cowboys Lose. They eventually made a comeback to get to a 34-24 final, but Dak Prescott didn’t look great again (though he set a career-high for yardage), the defense let Green Bay get out to a 24-0 lead, and their kicker is garbo. Gonna be a fun week.

FC Dallas Makes MLS Playoffs. They needed to beat Sporting Kansas City to make it in, and boy did they, running away with the match at 6-0.

Mudsmith Closed Its Lower Greenville Location Yesterday. So I guess I’m never writing anything longer than 1,000 words again. Great.

Be good to each other.