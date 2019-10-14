Kaylene Bowen-Wright Sentenced to Six Years

In the August issue of D Magazine, Peter Simek wrote about a strange case in which a mother put her young son through multiple unnecessary surgeries and even went so far as to falsely claim the boy was terminally ill. It was titled “The Boy Who Stayed Sick,” and it focused on the boy’s father, Ryan Crawford, and his years-long fight to prove that his son wasn’t sick. That fight came to an end Friday when the boy’s mother, Kaylene Bowen-Wright was sentenced to six years in prison.