Judge Tammy Kemp Doesn’t Fare Well in Dallas Bar Poll

Some lawyers believe she's not impartial.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner October 8, 2019 10:51 am

Judge Tammy Kemp is taking some heat for the hug and the Bible she gave Amber Guyger after her murder trial. And now she’s got a less-than-stellar scorecard from some Dallas lawyers.

Every other (non-election) year, the Dallas Bar publishes judicial evaluation polls wherein respondents are asked six questions. The 2019 poll was published yesterday, and particularly in the area of impartiality, Kemp did not do well. Forty-five percent of the 32 lawyers who took the poll said that she needs improvement. In 2017, 53 percent of the 19 lawyers who took the poll said she needed improvement in that area. Below are Kemp’s scores for this year. When you compare them to scores for other criminal district court judges (jump down to page 17), it’s pretty clear that she is not a favorite among the lawyers who took the poll.

