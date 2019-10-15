How Stephen Jones Helped Build the Dallas Cowboys Empire

Jerry Jones garners all the headlines. Daughter Charlotte has the megawatt smile. But it’s Stephen Jones who quietly leads Dallas’ ultimate family business, the Dallas Cowboys. After graduating from the University of Arkansas in 1988 with a degree in chemical engineering, Stephen had been working for about a year in Fort Smith, reading drilling logs, when his father bought the Cowboys and asked him to join him in the team’s front office.

Thirty years later, Stephen runs the show as chief operating officer, executive vice president of player personnel, and president of AT&T Stadium. He also oversees the family’s formidable real estate operations—which industry observers say is worth even more than the $5 billion Forbes assigns to the Cowboys. He manages most major events that come to AT&T Stadium and The Star in Frisco. And if that weren’t enough, Stephen also plays a significant role at Comstock Resources, an energy company in which the Jones family has a controlling interest.

In the October issue of D CEO, writer Tom Stephenson delivers a fascinating, all-access look at Stephen Jones—what makes him tick, his relationship with his dad (Says Jerry: “He is often keeping me grounded and actually keeping me less controversial.”), moments of family bonding (like the time the Joneses got into a bar fight in Aspen), behind-the-scenes player personnel battles (especially with former coach Bill Parcells), his “blurred lines” leadership strategy, and who truly holds the baton.

The full profile is online today. Read it here.