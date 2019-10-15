Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Education

Dallas Baptist University Evacuated After Threat

Not many details yet.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner October 15, 2019 1:41 pm

Just after 1 o’clock, the university put the following message on its website and social media channels: “We have received a threat against our campus and are evacuating the DBU campus IMMEDIATELY. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. For those who cannot evacuate the main campus, please move to the Burg Center immediately. All classes are cancelled today, Tuesday, October 15. Further instructions to follow.”

No other details yet. Here’s a live video feed from Channel 5’s chopper.

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Dining

Dining

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Comments