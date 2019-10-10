Big Poop in Klyde Warren Park

I swung by Poo-Pourri’s marketing stunt in Klyde Warren on the way into work. The company has been tight-cheeked about what exactly their “poop-themed experience” is all about except to say that folks will get to rid themselves of self-sabotaging thoughts that “when held in, weight us down, constipate our minds, and hold us back from showing up as our authentic selves.” I’ve been thinking too much about the mayor’s Luccheses. Lo, the giant poop wasn’t yet open. Poop workers were standing around, eating breakfast, and big guys were hauling actual toilets. But that was it. So I guess I’ll be constipated till lunch.