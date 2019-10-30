According to Study, Dallas Is the Nation’s Third Most Dangerous City for Drivers

Yesterday we looked at some national data on traffic safety; today WFAA reports on a new study that breaks down some of that same info on a city-wide basis. According to a new Car Insurance Companies study, Dallas is the third most dangerous city for drivers in the United States (behind Baton Rouge, La. and Savannah, Ga.). That ranking is based both on traffic-related deaths, as well as the frequency of wrecks, vehicle theft, and other factors.

It’s that composite score that dings Dallas. Looking solely at the numbers of traffic-related deaths, Dallas had fewer according to this study than Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston, and New York (using 2017 numbers). But a high frequency wrecks and other driving mishaps bumps Dallas up this particular list. All in all, though, this latest study confirms what is, perhaps, an obvious assumption: places where people drive more are also the places that are more dangerous for drivers:

“When looking at the top 25 most dangerous cities, Texas is tied with California and Florida for the states with the most,” WFAA reports.

It offers more fodder to the argument that cutting down on driving-related deaths will require cutting down on driving.