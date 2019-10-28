Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Books

A Tiger Woods Book You Should Check Out

You want a local connection? I got it for you.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner October 28, 2019 12:09 pm

Attentive readers will recognize the name Curt Sampson. The sometime D Magazine contributor wrote in our July issue about what was probably the first integrated golf course in North Texas. Well, he’s got a new book out about Tiger Woods and his improbable Masters win. Golfweek just published an excerpt of Curt’s Roaring Back. Enjoy.

Tags:

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments