Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
A dummy transmission tower was built to keep the eagles and their hatchlings from getting electrocuted. Tom Fleming

Nature

Turns Out Relocating a Massive Bald Eagle Nest Isn’t Easy

Just ask the folks at John Bunker Sands Wetland Center.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner September 11, 2019 2:05 pm

Tara Nieuwesteeg writes the “Keeping Tabs” bar column for D Magazine. Every so often, though, we’re lucky enough to get her to write something longer for us. So when she told me that for years she has been volunteering at the John Bunker Sands Wetland Center, southeast of Dallas, where this month (hopefully) a rare pair of American bald eagles will return to its huge nest — I said, yeah, that sounds like a story. If the weather ever gets cool again, this would be a great place to take your family for a day trip. Tara’s story, which is in our September issue, went online today. Check it out.

