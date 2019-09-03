Tales From the Dallas History Archives: Dallas Is a Football Town

Dallas has long been associated with a fervor for the sport of football—as has Texas as a whole—even before the arrival of the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.

The NFL will begin its 100th season on September 5. Whether you’re a fan of football in general or you’re loyal to America’s team, you don’t have to wait until game day to immerse yourself in this sport and its historical legacy. Dallas Public Library’s Dallas History & Archives Division has photos from the Dallas Cowboys of yesteryear in its collection, as well as other football-related photos from various decades. Many historic photographs are available to view in the library’s online catalog. The photo above this post is from a September 1967 game between the Cowboys and Baltimore Colts. Let’s take a look at a few others.

Brandon Murray, a librarian and archivist in the Dallas Public Library’s Dallas History & Archives Division, writes about North Texas history for D Magazine.