State Fair Portrait of the Day (9/30/19)

Willy Hierro has been attending the State Fair of Texas for five years.

“I come for the food. Definitely the barbecue. I always go with my family. We love to ride the rides. My favorite ride is the Slingshot, because of the adrenaline. I usually try to come here one or two times every year.”

Head here for our guide to the State Fair of Texas, which provides advice on what and where to eat and drink, the rides to ride, and a comprehensive roundup of the day’s best events.