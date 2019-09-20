Some Stats From A(nother) Record-Setting North Texas Giving Day

I told you on Leading Off this morning that North Texas Giving Day had set another record. It’s now up to $50 million, more than $2 million over what was raised last year. It’s the most ever. Every year it’s been in business has been the most ever. You are a giving bunch. But let’s break down some impressive stats from this year’s edition:

More than 169,000 donations came in from 50 states and 25 countries.

In the past 11 years, the event has raised $290 million for local nonprofits.

This year, 2,988 nonprofits received gifts.

The biggest winning organization? The North Texas Food Bank raised $805,999. The biggest winning school? Westlake Academy Foundation, with $853,705. Children’s Medical Center Foundation brought in $700,968. Both earned matching funds.

Other big winners? Cistercian Preparatory School ($760,202) Texas Health Resources Foundation ($614,231); Salvation Army of North Texas ($567,361); Denison Forum ($521,361); KERA ($399,104); Southwestern Medical Foundation ($375,556, on only 111 gifts!); SMU ($408,214); Trinity Christian Academy ($375,463) Communities Foundation of Texas ($358,892); Watermark Health ($242,342); and Operation Kindness ($223,263).

With matching funding, the numbers should shoot up. We’ll know more on Oct. 31 after everything is verified.