Remembering Carter Albrecht

It always sneaks up on me, the anniversary of my friend Carter Albrecht’s death. Today makes 12 years since the insanely talented local musician was shot and killed, and it seems like 20 years or two months have passed since then. I was talking about him with my son only maybe two weeks ago, and with my girlfriend maybe a couple of months before that, and I think about him all the time. Here is what I wrote back then and here is an unreleased track that was posted on Soundcloud a couple of years back. (Do yourself a favor and look up his solo record and the music of his band, Sparrows.) Still love you, Carter.