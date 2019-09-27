Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
8-year-old Nicholas Chu has been coming to the State Fair of Texas for seven years. “I like the food and the cars. I also like the games. My favorite food is the funnel cake. I really like the bumper cars. My family comes every opening day. My mom and dad told me it’s the biggest fair.” (Photo by Jason Janik)

State Fair of Texas

Portraits From Day One of the State Fair of Texas

Plus, a note about our guide.

By Matt Goodman Published in FrontBurner September 27, 2019 2:29 pm

Every year we talk about how to cover the State Fair of Texas. And this year, we decided to really explore it. Today, we published a comprehensive guide to the State Fair that will be updated as the event goes through its three week run. I hope it’s useful, and I hope you’ll tell us if we missed anything. (To come: Profiles of the canning folks. Kathy Wise is judging a pie contest. Christiana Nelson is going to barf judging as many Midway rides as she can. We’re going to make Eve Hill-Agnus eat two corndogs. Join us.)

That guide is right here. But this post is for a different reason: Photographer Jason Janik is wandering Fair Park today, meeting the dedicated fairgoers who were there on opening day. Head to the attached gallery to see who he found.

