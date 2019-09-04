Nasher Sculpture Center Honors Another Artist It Thinks Is Pretty Great

The Nasher Sculpture Center has announced the recipient of its 2020 Nasher Prize, Michael Rakowitz, a Chicago-based artist who also teaches art at Northwestern University. Rakowitz, who grew up on Long Island and is of Iraqi and Jewish descent, works across a variety of mediums, and his conceptual art practice, as the Nasher’s release puts it, involves “intensive research, resulting in an array of objects, environments, films, and publications that seek to reclaim, reposition or refocus complicated aspects of material and cultural histories or events.” That’s a bit abstract, so let’s simply try to describe what Rakowitz does.

Rakowitz first began to garner attention after graduating from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology by creating plastic, inflatable shelters for the homeless and, later on, an inflatable recreation of a failed St. Louis housing project designed by the architect of the World Trade Center. During the Iraq war, he set up mail drops for free shipments of donated food and clothing for Iraqis. In a project supported by Creative Time, he set up a storefront in Brooklyn to import dates from Iraq, in defiance of UN sanctions, and the difficult, convoluted travels of the “refugee” dates became the first items clearly marked “Product of Iraq” to be imported into the US in 25 years.

In the mid-2000s, Rakowitz began using food packaging from Iraq to recreate some of the statues and artifacts that were destroyed or stolen by looters or ISIS during the war. One of these creations, a replica of Lamassu, a winged deity that once guarded the gates of Ninevah, still stands in a plinth in London’s Trafalgar Square. In Chicago, Rakowitz created a food truck manned by Iraqi war veterans who served traditional Iraqi recipes.

A recent, well-receive retrospective at Whitechapel Gallery in London included more objects made of Iraqi foods stuffs, drawings of lost or destroyed artifacts, and plaster casts of the reliefs from buildings in Istanbul—reliefs that were originally cast in animal bone and designed by Armenian craftsman who would later be murdered in the Armenian genocide. A through-line emerges in Rakowitz’s work that suggests an interest in the way materials carry a multiplicity of hidden and often contradictory meanings, obscure or distort memory, and silently embodying historical ironies, social hypocrisy, and human suffering. Rakowitz’s work also returns often to considerations of the way consumerism, globalism, and neo-colonialism twist and distort the meanings of cultural artifact and identity.

Which is all very cool, but why Dallas and why now? To answer that question, we have to look at the Nasher Prize in its proper context. The prize is the Nasher’s tricky attempt to raise the profile of the sculpture center and leverage the Nasher’s ambitious institutional authority by shining a light on significant contemporary artists whose practice often directly involves challenging institutional authority and the nature of sculpture. The Nasher’s desire to use the prize to insert itself in a more global artistic conversation is reflected by the museum’s decision to host its announcement this year not in art collector Howard Rachofsky’s Warehouse, a private art space near the Galleria and the usual setting for the reveal, but at the Soho House New York. Rakowitz is the fifth artist to receive the Nasher Prize. Past recipients include Isa Genzken (2019), Theaster Gates (2018), Pierre Huyghe (2017) and Doris Salcedo (2016).

We could tally up the genders, cultural backgrounds, artistic styles, political interests, position in the contemporary art market, and divergent approaches to materials and medium demonstrated by these five artists to begin to piece together a coherent profile of the Nasher Prize–to understand what the prize’s esteemed collection of jurors are trying to say about the state of art, the state of sculpture, the state of artistic institutions, or the state of the world. Perhaps, at some point, we will. For now, what is important is that Rakowitz is an interesting artist, and Dallas art lovers will have an opportunity to learn a lot more about him when his work and career are highlighted in a block of programming this spring–all capped by a gala fundraiser where Rakowitz will receive a cool $100,000 and the Nasher Prize trophy, designed by Renzo Piano.

