Leading Off (9/6/19)

Hate Lost Last Night at the Plano v. El Paso Eastwood Game. Plano technically won in terms of score (43-28). And credit for the assist that saved the game, after Plano initially canceled it due to safety concerns, goes to the Cowboys and Frisco ISD, which agreed to move their scheduled game out of the Star. But it was the students of El Paso who proved to be truly undefeated.

UNT Takes on SMU at Ford Stadium Tomorrow Night. The Denton Record-Chronicle seems confident that the Mean Green will defeat the Mustangs on their home turf on Saturday for the first time since 1933.

Jerry Jones Spins His “Zeke Who?” Joke Into a T-Shirt. Zeke seems happy with it (his $90 million contract may have helped), and proceeds are supposed to go to The Salvation Army. I threw out my first Zeke tee and won’t be getting another.

Nancy Lieberman Shows off Her Six-Pack in ESPN The Magazine‘s Body Issue. The print issue, which was released this week, is the publication’s last. As for Dallas’ “Lady Magic,” at 61 she’s still real and she’s spectacular.