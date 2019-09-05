Leading Off (9/5/19)

Five Democrats Want to Take the Mayor’s Old Job. With former state Rep. Eric Johnson now our city’s mayor, five Democrats as of the filing deadline yesterday are running in the November special election to replace him in District 100. Those people are former Dallas City Council member Sandra Crenshaw, Dallas lawyer Paul K. Stafford, James Armstrong III, Lorraine Birabil, and Daniel Davis Clayton.

American Airlines’ Super 80 Takes Final Flight. The airline’s McDonnell Douglas 80, or “Silver Bullet,” took a last celebratory flight from DFW Airport to Chicago yesterday before making its way to Roswell, New Mexico, where the planes are being retired. The passengers got MD-80 hats and T-shirts and even got to sign the plane’s interior.

Man Executed for Killing Woman and Daughter in Their Home. Billy Jack Crutsinger received a lethal injection last night for fatally stabbing Pearl Magouirk and her daughter Patricia Syren in their Fort Worth home in 2003. He was the fifth inmate in Texas to be put to death this year.