Leading Off (9/4/19)

Ezekiel Elliott Gets Paid. It’s six years and $90 million, with $50 million guaranteed. That tops Todd Gurley’s $57.5 million/$45 million guaranteed, the previous high for a running back. He’ll practice today.

Parkland Leads Lawsuit Against Opioid Makers. The hospital is joined by 28 others in a Dallas County suit against Johnson & Johnson, McKesson, Purdue, et al. This is in addition to the opioid lawsuits filed by Dallas County and the Texas Attorney General’s office last year.

Commissioners Court Reverses, Grants Raises. The change of heart comes after two constables were recommended for raises by a salary grievance committee, leading to equity concerns.