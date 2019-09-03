Leading Off (9/3/19)

North Texas Police Departments Use Ring. Watch out, criminals. A bunch of police departments in the area are partnering with Ring doorbells to bust you.

Zeke Might Get Back to Work Soon. Apparently the Cowboys were talking over the long weekend. From the DMN: “There is progress being made in talks between running back Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys, according to sources.” Vague enough for you?

Backstreet Boys Rocked the AAC. Did you go to the show last night?

Texas Tribune on Mayor Eric Johnson’s Second Job. The Trib compares Dallas’ and Houston’s mayors and what’s expected of them. Can you say “weak mayor”?