Leading Off (9/26/19)

Botham Jean’s Family Watches His Final Moments During Trial. The body-cam footage of officers trying to save Jean was replayed yesterday without the jury but with his parents, Bertrum and Allison Jean, present. They left the courtroom afterward, very visibly upset. District Judge Tammy Kemp said she didn’t realize they were still in the room. The trial will continue this morning with a cross-examination of a Dallas police crime scene analyst.

Elvis Andrus is Ready for New Stadium. The Rangers’ time at Globe Life Park is coming to an end, and so is playing in the heat. While bittersweet, the players are looking forward to it. “It is so hard to play physically in that kind of heat. But it takes so much out of you mentally, too. Guys come in here from other teams and say, ‘I don’t know how you do it. You play every game here.’ To me, that’s as big a compliment as I’ve ever gotten. When I was younger, it didn’t matter. But, I’m 31, there are times now where you feel like you almost can’t keep going. I thank god for the new stadium. It’s a blessing,” Andrus said.

Falling Stone Slab Kills Truck Driver. On a street near Regal Row, a big stone slab outside the company Infinity Stone fell on a truck driver yesterday afternoon and killed him. Dallas Fire-Rescue worked to remove the stone.