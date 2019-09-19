Leading Off (9/19/19)

Medical Examiner Says Injuries in 1988 Assault Led to Katherine Bascone’s Death. In the capital murder charge case against George Guo, who’s accused of raping Bascone when she was 28, medical examiner Jeremy Shelton testified yesterday that her death last year should be classified as a homicide due to traumatic brain injuries from the assault. Prosecutors finish presenting their case today.

Plano’s Collin Creek Mall Is Being Demolished. That’ll take up to four months. After that, the space will be turned into a $1 billion mixed-use project.

Cop Injured By Suspected Drunk Driver. The driver crashed into the officer’s squad car last night in northwest Dallas. The cop was taken to Parkland, and the driver faces a DWI charge.