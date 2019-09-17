Leading Off (9/17/19)

Vaping Hits North Texas. Fourteen people have been hospitalized in Dallas County to treat respiratory problems caused by vaping. “The fact is we have previously healthy teenagers who are now in intensive care and intubated and on ventilators,” says Dr. Philip Huang, director of the Dallas County Health and Human Services. “Plus, vaping is dumb,” says me.

Jury Hears Details of Assault That Happened in Highland Park 30 Years Ago. Katherine Bascone was a medical student in 1988 when she was raped and beaten. She died last year. Now a jury must decide whether her death directly resulted from that attack, in which case George Guo is guilty of the capital murder with which he’s been charged.

Vandals Hit Three Oak Cliff Churches. St. Luke Presbyterian Church got tagged the worst, with red spray paint spelling the words “scam,” “all lies,” and “not commming.” Fox 4 didn’t have a [sic] after that last word, so I’m not sure exactly who committed the error.

FCC Gives Nexstar Media Group Thumbs Up. The Irving-based broadcasting company got federal approval to buy Tribune Media Co. and jump to almost 200 stations. The deal is valued at $4.1 billion.