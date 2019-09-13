Leading Off (9/13/19), the Tardy Version

Emeralds to Coconuts Is Closing. The women’s boutique has been on Henderson for 40 years. Owner Lulie Scott says the doors will close at the end of this month. This fall, though, she’ll launch an online version.

Woman Dies in House Fire. It happened early this morning on Elsie Faye Heggins Street. The fire is under investigation.

Jury Selection Continues in Amber Guyger Case. They are at it again this morning, with testimony expected to begin September 23.

You Can Buy Lee Kleinman’s House. The councilman’s 7,154-square-foot house sits on two wooded acres in North Dallas. It was recently on the market for $3.5 million. Later this month, he’ll put it up for auction.

Dirk Is Pumped for North Texas Giving Day. The big day is next week, and the Nowitzkis helped kick things off at an event yesterday that my wife’s firm may or may not have helped organize.