Leading Off (9/12/19)

High-Rise Zoning in Preston Hollow. The Dallas City Council voted unanimously yesterday to allow a taller development at the intersection of Preston and Northwest Highway. We’re going to 22 stories, people. Whether you like it or not. (And a lot of folks don’t like it.)

Ditch the Cowboys Cheerleaders? That’s what DMN columnist Sharon Grigsby says the team should do. Or at least stop flashing their flesh on the huge video board. Good luck with that.

Hudson House Coming to East Dallas. You know that former IHOP at Mockingbird and Abrams? Pow.

DART Stop Renamed. Mockingbird Station is now called SMU/Mockingbird Station. God, this is so confusing. Am I the only one who is confused by this? I predict this change will cause huge transportation problems. (In all seriousness, though, shouldn’t it be renamed SMU/Mockingbird/Twin Peaks Station?)