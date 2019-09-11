Leading Off (9/11/19)

Dallas County Sees 14 Cases of Vaping-Related Respiratory Illnesses. The median age is 19.

A Look at How SMU Created its New Dallas Uniforms. If you missed it last weekend, SMU went pretty hometown pride with its game one jerseys—municipal “D” on the helmets, and a retro, cursive Dallas across the chest that harkens back to Dallas Texans days. The DMN has a glimpse behind the creation and discreet reveal.

Trump-Tweeting Fort Worth Teacher’s Fate TBD. Georgia Clark was fired by Fort Worth’s school board after tweeting to the president that her school was “loaded with illegal students from Mexico” and had been “taken over by them.” But an independent examiner says the firing wasn’t justified and the board couldn’t stick to its guns Tuesday night, so the clown show goes on.

Selena Gomez Stops Through Mansfield, Sees Former Teachers. Like I said: slow news day.