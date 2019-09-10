Leading Off (9/10/19)

Special Prosecutor Will Take On Charges Against Man for Beating in Deep Ellum. Austin Shuffield’s attorneys filed a motion saying the DA’s office had shown bias, so now a special prosecutor will handle the charges against him for repeatedly punching L’Daijohnique Lee in Deep Ellum back in March. Along with several misdemeanors, Shuffield was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Mark Cuban Sells Majority Ownership in AXS TV and HDNet Movies. Anthem Sports & Entertainment now has the controlling stake in the two cable TV networks. Cuban will maintain a smaller ownership, but the terms of the deal weren’t shared.

Man Killed While Trying to Stop a Fight. Early this morning, a man tried to help a woman in a fight in South Dallas but was fatally shot and died at a local hospital.

It’s Going to Stay Hot Later Than Usual. Great.