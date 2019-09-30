Leading Off (09/30/19)

Amber Guyger’s Murder Trial Resumes Today. Here is a quick way to get caught up as the trial nears an end.

Cowboys Lose. No one looked good, Zeke Elliott especially, and they could possibly lose next week against the Packers to make everyone here lose their minds.

Rangers Win in Last Game at Globe Life Park. They beat the Yankees 6-1 and then took home plate to the new stadium. New tradition: dig up home plate after every win. Here’s more.

FC Dallas Winless in Last Four Weeks as Decision Day Nears. Next week will determine if they make the MLS playoffs. They lost last night against Colorado, 3-0.