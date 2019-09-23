Leading Off (09/23/19)

Cowboys Win. I guess everyone was expecting to Cowboys to beat the tanking Dolphins like 147 to -13 or something, and Dak Prescott to throw eight touchdowns and have his interception from last week overturned. So a 31-6 win, which even covered the 23-point spread, is kind of being treated as a loss, at least on Twitter. Guys ……….. relax. Anyway, both Zeke Elliott and Tony Pollard ran for more than 100 yards and the Pokes are 3-0 for the first time in a decade.

Amber Guyger Murder Trial Starts Today. With the city bracing for the verdict, Dallas police officers have been restricted from taking time off during the trial.

A Review of Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Festival. I would have gone if I knew Bill Murray was going to be there. Probably. Maybe. OK, no, but I would have definitely thought about it once or twice.

The Crane is Finally Gone From Elan City Lights Apartments. It took three months.