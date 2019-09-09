Leading Off (09/09/19)

Cowboys Win. Dak Prescott had a game, throwing for 405 yards and four touchdowns, and probably earned himself several million more dollars in the process. He got better as he went along, because his first several passes I would characterize as being “Crain-esque,” and, listen, while I have an incredibly large ego, I do know what I can’t do, and one of those things is throw a football. Zeke also scored. Good start.

Dallas Man Arrested After Damaging Wall Street’s Charging Bull Sculpture. Tevon Varlack attacked the bronze bull created by Italian artist Arturo Di Modica, leaving a hole in its right horn. Police say he hit it with a metal object shaped like a banjo. And witnesses say he screamed something that rhymes with “Chuck Grump.” Again, his name is Tevon Varlack. Tim, his name is Tevon Varlack.

Harry Potter Bar Staying Open A Bit Longer. It started as The Leaky Cauldron, is now known as the Wasted Wizard’s Pub, and will stay open until September 21, so I have a couple more weeks to honestly probably not go, sorry, no offense to anyone involved.

