Let's Make Dallas Even Better

Crime

Jury Begins Deliberation on Amber Guyger Murder Trial

And now we wait.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner September 30, 2019 2:00 pm

The defense and prosecution have wrapped up their closing arguments, and the Amber Guyger case is now in the hands of the jury. Will she be convicted of murder or the lesser offense of manslaughter? Or will she be found not guilty of either charge? And how long will the jury deliberate? I’d be a fool to try to predict what will happen next, but here goes: tomorrow a little after lunch, we will get a not-guilty verdict from the jury. This case rests on what the jury believes a “reasonable” person would have done. Too many people who live in that apartment complex have made the same mistake Guyger did — though, obviously, without killing someone. She was a bad cop. She made all sorts of bad decisions, before and after she killed Botham Jean. But the castle doctrine is in play, and she will walk free.

