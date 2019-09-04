How I Totally Scored This Free Edible Arrangement

Last week, when the DMN launched a redesign of its website, I mentioned that the paper had stolen two of our employees and said, “[W]e at D Magazine expect the imminent delivery of an edible arrangement from DMN brass to thank us for incubating the talent that saved their digital hides.” Son of a gun if an Edible Arrangement didn’t show up the next day. But was it from the DMN? Nope. The note that accompanied the delicious treat read: “Tim, since we doubt the DMN brass will send you an Edible Arrangement for your influence on their redesigned website, we will. Enjoy with the rest of the D Magazine team!” It was signed BizCom Associates, the local PR outfit that represents Edible Arrangements, which, as it turns out, has a shop in the West End. That right there is how it’s done, folks. Pretty solid work.

I would like to add one thing. We at D Magazine expect the imminent delivery of a red Tesla Model S from DMN brass to thank us for incubating the talent that saved their digital hides.