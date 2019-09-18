Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Here Is Me, Zac Crain, Senior Editor at D Magazine, Talking About Small-Town Festivals

I am from a small town, I have festival experience, I'm a multi-platform storyteller, and everyone else was busy.

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner September 18, 2019 11:30 am

The folks at Good Day on Fox 4 were kind enough to have me on this morning to talk about our September cover story, which, as you may have guessed if you haven’t already seen it and purchased a copy, is about small-town festivals. And now I am sharing the clip of that, in turn promoting Good Day, and that, my friends, is called synergy.

