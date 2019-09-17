Ethics Case Against Councilman Casey Thomas Will Move Forward

Tuesday morning, an ethics complaint lodged against southern Dallas Councilman Casey Thomas went before a three-person panel of the Ethics Advisory Commission. The panelists unanimously elected to forward the case to an evidentiary hearing in front of the full commission at a date to be determined. The complaint was filed by a retired attorney after Thomas failed to disclose that he had accepted free tickets to VisitDallas’ American Airlines Center suite.

Commissioner William Coleman said it indeed appeared Thomas had accepted gifts that should have been reported in a timely fashion. The complaint goes after the Councilman’s unreported attendance in VisitDallas’ suite at American Airlines and his participation in city business concerning VisitDallas. Thomas attended six events between 2016 and 2018. “I believe there is a reason to want further information on this beyond the preliminary hearing,” said Coleman. The morning felt like a formality. It took about 15 minutes.

