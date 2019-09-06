Dallas Opera Cancels Placido Domingo Gala Amidst Sexual Harassment Charges

Placido Domingo is arguably the biggest opera star in the world–certainly one of the few names in opera recognizable by much of the general public–and so it was a coup that the tenor was set to sing at the Dallas Opera’s annual gala fundraiser this spring. Yesterday afternoon, however, amidst new sexual harassment allegations against Domingo, the Dallas Opera announced it will cancel the performance and event.

“In light of ongoing developments regarding allegations made against Plácido Domingo, The Dallas Opera has decided to cancel the March 11, 2020 gala, in which he was scheduled to perform,” an opera spokesperson said in a brief release. “Information on future TDO special events will be announced at a later date.”

The announcement came after a new report was published by the Associated Press detailing accusations that Domingo groped 28-year-old singer Angela Turner Wilson before a performance of Jules Massenet’s Le Cid at the Washington Opera during the 1999-2000. The report came about a month after a number of women made anonymous accusations towards Domingo.

As the New York Times reports, the Dallas Opera’s relationship with Domingo is deep. The singer made his American debut with the company in 1961. With the canceled gala, the Dallas Opera became the third major American arts institution to cut ties with the singer after the Philadelphia Orchestra and the San Francisco Opera also canceled upcoming performances. Domingo is set to sing the title role in Verdi’s Macbeth at the Metropolitan Opera in New York later this month, and the Times reports that he will still perform that role pending an ongoing investigation by the Los Angeles Opera, which Domingo helped found, into sexual harassment allegations there.

A spokesperson for the Dallas Opera would not comment to the NYT about the financial hit the company will take for canceling its annual gala or if it will pay a cancellation fee to the singer. The Dallas Morning News points out that the latest accuser has deep ties to North Texas. Turner teachers voice at Texas Christian University and is the daughter of Southern Methodist University president f R. Gerald Turner and the sister of local actress Jessica D. Turner. Reached by the News Thursday night, R. Gerald Turner wouldn’t comment on the allegations, but said “we are obviously very proud of Angela.”