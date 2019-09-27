Councilman Adam Bazaldua Is Not ‘Humbled’

OK, let’s do this once more. You folks know how I feel about people misusing the word “humbled” when they really mean “honored.” Today, we’ve got another confused person. He is Dallas City Councilman Adam Bazaldua, a tweet from whom reads as follows:

I am beyond proud and humbled to receive this year’s @Dallas_Observer Best New @CityOfDallas City Councilmember!

Huge shout out to Yesenia and Taylor for all the hard work and dedication to our district! #D7 #LivingTheDream https://t.co/rJhnzfwdA9 — Adam R. Bazaldua (@AdamBazaldua) September 26, 2019

If the Observer had published photos of Councilman Bazaldua tripping over a Bichon Frise and falling face first into a cream pie while wearing Crocs — that would be humbling. What we’re talking about here, though, is an honor. And, as he tweeted, he is proud of this honor. NOT humbled by it.

Enjoy your weekend.