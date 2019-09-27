Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Councilman Adam Bazaldua Is Not ‘Humbled’

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner September 27, 2019 11:25 am

OK, let’s do this once more. You folks know how I feel about people misusing the word “humbled” when they really mean “honored.” Today, we’ve got another confused person. He is Dallas City Councilman Adam Bazaldua, a tweet from whom reads as follows:

If the Observer had published photos of Councilman Bazaldua tripping over a Bichon Frise and falling face first into a cream pie while wearing Crocs — that would be humbling. What we’re talking about here, though, is an honor. And, as he tweeted, he is proud of this honor. NOT humbled by it.

Enjoy your weekend.

