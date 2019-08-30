Watch This Video of Troopers In South Dallas

A user on Reddit yesterday posted the below video, which was recorded on Malcolm X, between Hatcher Street and MLK Blvd. in South Dallas. There are three cars pulled over by DPS troopers within about three blocks from one another.

Police Chief U. Reneé Hall took the governor up on his offer to send state troopers to Dallas to help amid a spike in murders and violent crimes. They then did what state troopers do: they pulled people over, mostly in South Dallas. Late last month, officials revealed that the troopers had done so 12,000 times. A video like the one above shows how you get to that number.

We’ve reached out to the Redditor for more details, like when he took the recording. We’ll update. But it’s interesting enough to post.