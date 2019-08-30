Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Troopers pulled over about 12,000 people in South Dallas over seven weeks. (Photo from r/dallas)

Local News

Watch This Video of Troopers In South Dallas

This is how you get to 12,000 traffic stops in seven weeks.

By Matt Goodman Published in FrontBurner August 30, 2019 11:10 am

A user on Reddit yesterday posted the below video, which was recorded on Malcolm X, between Hatcher Street and MLK Blvd. in South Dallas. There are three cars pulled over by DPS troopers within about three blocks from one another.

South Dallas Troopers from r/Dallas

Police Chief U. Reneé Hall took the governor up on his offer to send state troopers to Dallas to help amid a spike in murders and violent crimes. They then did what state troopers do: they pulled people over, mostly in South Dallas. Late last month, officials revealed that the troopers had done so 12,000 times. A video like the one above shows how you get to that number.

We’ve reached out to the Redditor for more details, like when he took the recording. We’ll update. But it’s interesting enough to post.

