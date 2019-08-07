Tony Award Nominee Saycon Sengbloh to Headline Dallas Cabaret Festival

When I talked with Denise Lee a little while ago about the upcoming Dallas Cabaret Festival, she didn’t yet know who the headliner would be. Today, she emailed me an update: Saycon Sengbloh will be doing the honors. Last year, the Drama Desk Award winner and Tony Award nominee (for her role as Wife #1 in Eclipsed) performed a mini-set on opening night. This year, she’ll be the headliner on Saturday night.

The festival runs August 22 to 24 at the Bath House Cultural Center. Advance tickets are $30 for a full pass (for all three shows) or $15 per night (a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Bonnie Jean Foundation in Pleasant Grove). In addition, you can purchase dinner from Our Door to Yours Catering.

Here’s a sampling of the performers who will be there.

Saycon Sengbloh:

Angie McWhirter:

Peggy Lauren Lohr and the Bill Lohr Trio:

Malcolm Beaty (check out Byron Crenshaw on that cool blue bass):

And Denise Lee (here with Gary Lynn Floyd):