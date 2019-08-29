North Texas Leads the State in Brewing Beer

With the new “beer to go” law kicking into gear Sunday, the folks at Jones Lang LaSalle, using data from the Brewers Association, put together this little report on the economic impact that craft brewing has had on Texas. They count 301 craft breweries in the state, with $5.3 billion in economic impact in 2017. Keep drinking (responsibly)! And then look at this graph, showing exactly how inferior Austin, Houston, and San Antonio are.

