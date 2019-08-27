Muslims For Migrants Started With a Goal of $10,000, Now Has Raised Almost $150,000

Muslims for Migrants started on August 7 with the goal of raising $10,000, the current median bail amount. The program, started by Imam Omar Suleiman, hit that mark within 24 hours. Two days after beginning, Muslims for Migrants bailed out its first parent and reunited him with his family. Since then, they’ve upped their goal seven times, and are on the verge of hitting the latest target, $150,000. As I write this, the Launch Good page has $146,192 with four days left.

As of last Friday, the campaign had secured the release of nine parents who had been detained. Scroll down to read their stories here.