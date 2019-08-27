Leading Off (9/27/19)

Rain! It’s gonna get wet today. We might have seen our last 100-degree of the year. Fingers crossed.

Plano East Coach Quit Over Sexual Harassment Claim. The DMN lays the wood to Plano ISD refusing to cough up information that should be public. In this case, the paper had to get an AG decision to learn that Cherilyn Morris, the former Plano East Senior High School girls basketball coach, left the district after an internal investigation found that she had sexually harassed another district employee. Local journalism matters.

Utility Pole Collapses Onto North Dallas Apartments. About 100 firefighters were called out last night to extinguish a four-alarm fire on Lina Street that was caused by janky utility pole.

Pews Packed for Sara Hudson Funeral. Hudson was the 22-year-old who was found shot to death on her birthday in a burning SUV near Lower Greenville, during daylight hours. Hundreds of her family and friends attended her funeral yesterday at Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church in North Dallas. The Rev. Christopher D. Girata told those assembled: “We are here today because evil is real.”