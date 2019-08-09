Leading Off (8/9/19)

City Manager Blames Himself for Handling of Police Chief’s Absence. T.C. Broadnax tells The News’ Robert Wilonsky that he’s “gotta do a better job of communication,” particularly when Chief U. Reneé Hall suddenly disappears for an extended medical leave. She’s been texting South Dallas Councilman Adam Bazaldua about the troopers pulling people over in his neighborhood, which only raised more questions about what role she’s currently playing within the department. Broadnax says she is “OK” and “will come back when she’s 100 percent ready to come back.”

AT&T and CBS End Their Blackout, So Chill NFL Fans. I didn’t even realize we’d gone without CBS for almost three weeks until my wife hit CBS and it was black. They signed a new contract just before NFL preseason started.

Allen Police Say El Paso Shooter’s Mom Did, In Fact, Call Them. Patrick Crusius’ mother was spooked by her son’s “AK-47 style gun,” and she called it in. The call lasted 10 minutes, but she didn’t indicate there was a threat and she didn’t name him. Allen police initially couldn’t locate any call, but found it yesterday. The call didn’t come through 911 or 311.

Remains of Vietnam War Fighter Pilot Returned to Dallas. The Southwest flight piloted by the veteran’s son landed down just before 11:30 a.m. yesterday. This is a really nice story.