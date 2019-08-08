Leading Off (8/8/19)

Collapsed Crane in Old East Dallas Apartment To Be Removed. The crane that collapsed on the Elan City Lights complex and killed one person and injured five will finally start to be removed this week. It could take two months to complete the removal. And some residents still haven’t gotten their belongings back.

Rick Sorrells Gets Seven-Year Sentence. The former Dallas County Schools superintendent got seven years in federal prison for taking $3 million in bribes. U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn said he won’t live long enough to repay her ordered $125 million restitution.

Almost 200 Animals Seized from Balch Springs Home. There was cockfighting and other animal cruelty going on. The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Texas, with the police, took a whopping 176 animals. The owner of the animals gave up custody in the custody hearing yesterday.