Leading Off (8/7/19)

Dallas County Commissioner Brings Up Axing the Death Penalty. J.J. Koch proposed a two-year moratorium on Tuesday night, suggesting money saved during the exhaustive trial process could funnel instead to fight human trafficking. After two years, the county would study the financial, social, and moral costs of the ban. But it’s District Attorney John Creuzot who’d make that decision. Although he didn’t agree, he also didn’t bat the idea away: “If the goal of a death sentence is to create public safety, Creuzot said, a sentence of life in prison without parole can do the same with a much lower cost.”

Dallas Lagging in EMS Response Time. About half of ambulances get to calls within 5 minutes. The national standard is 90 percent. Dallas Fire-Rescue says its short on resources and demand is high.

Former Dallas County Schools Superintendent Rick Sorrells Will Be Sentenced Today. He’s admitted to taking $3 million in bribes.

The Heat Is Dangerous. Indexes between 105 and 110 starting today. Drink lots of water and such.

