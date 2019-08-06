Leading Off (8/6/19)

Hispanic Family Harassed at Rangers Game. On Saturday, not long after the shooting in El Paso, a man at Globe Life Park complained about having “illegal immigrants” sitting around him at the game. One family took a selfie in which the man could be seen making an obscene gesture. A Facebook post about the incident has been viewed 60,000 times, and the Rangers contacted the family to let them know that there are idiots in this world.

After El Paso Shootings, FBI Serves Warrants, Conducts Interviews Around Dallas. The killer lived in Allen with his grandparents, so the feds are talking to as many people as they can. Two more people have died, bringing the total to 22. Officials in San Antonio say the killer hasn’t shown remorse and “basically appears to be in a state of shock and confusion.”

Shooting South of Love Field. Two people were shot yesterday at a gas station. The victims survived, and cops are looking for the shooter.