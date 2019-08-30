Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Leading Off (8/30/19)

Hallelujah it's almost Labor Day. Maybe that's why this is such a slow news day.

Expect Zeke to Miss Games. Jerry Jones does. His holdout could very well cost the Cowboys a few games early.

We’re in a Drought. Thanks to a few dry months. The other day didn’t help much.

Dumb Man Playing Cop Pulls Over Real Cop. Real winner, this guy.

Trial for Fort Worth Bar Owner Accused of Rape Ends in Hung Jury. Israel Espiricueta owned the Library in downtown Fort Worth. It was a scuzzy place to begin with, if you’d ever been, and the owner was accused of raping a woman while she was “unconscious or physically unable to resist.” The court case ended in a mistrial.

